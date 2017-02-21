5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
Leaders Chelsea registered another win as they continue to power towards the title, Tottenham moved up to second after thrashing Stoke once again, and managerless Leicester slipped into the relegation zone ahead of their home clash against Liverpool on Monday, with Crystal Palace moving out. Antonio Conte's men hosted Swansea on Saturday having been held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in their previous league outing - and that was also the score as they went in at half-time, after Fernando Llorente cancelled out Cesc Fabregas' opener.
