5 reasons why Leicester have struggled this season

Leicester have announced manager Claudio Ranieri has left the club just nine months after he guided them to the Premier League title. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has previously called Leicester's season "embarrassing" and, as they battle relegation, we look at five reasons why they have struggled so far this campaign.

