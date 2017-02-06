49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan a...

49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The San Francisco 49ers officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach on Monday, more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until after the Falcons played in the Super Bowl to sign him to a contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... 1 hr Spotted Girl 1
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face 1 hr Parden Pard 8
News Could Brady be best ever? 3 hr SuperPhartz 21
News The media have abandoned impartiality in their ... 3 hr MakesPhartz 8
Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE? 12 hr ServedPharts 6
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 12 hr HamPharts 8
News Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong... 12 hr HasPharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC