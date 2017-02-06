49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach
The San Francisco 49ers officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach on Monday, more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until after the Falcons played in the Super Bowl to sign him to a contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|8
|Could Brady be best ever?
|3 hr
|SuperPhartz
|21
|The media have abandoned impartiality in their ...
|3 hr
|MakesPhartz
|8
|Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE?
|12 hr
|ServedPharts
|6
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|HamPharts
|8
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|12 hr
|HasPharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC