Younis Khan impressive but Pakistan up against it in Sydney
On day three, Khan achieved the feat of becoming the first player to score a Test hundred in 11 Test match host nations, including Pakistan's current home base of the United Arab Emirates. His 136 not out helped Pakistan reach 271 for eight in their first innings but the tourists still trail Australia by 267 runs and risk being forced to follow on.
