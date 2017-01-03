Wolves boss Paul Lambert thinks work is paying off after stunning Stoke
Paul Lambert felt his Wolves side looked full of confidence as they stunned Stoke 2-0 in the FA Cup. Wolves won an FA Cup tie for the first time in six years thanks to w ell-taken goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty, who sealed the upset 10 minutes from time with a lovely free-kick.
