West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: I'm a big...

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: I'm a big fan of Andy Carroll

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Slaven Bilic hailed "magnificent" Andy Carroll after seeing his striker blast West Ham to a fifth Premier League victory in seven attempts at Middlesbrough. The former Newcastle and Liverpool forward followed up last weekend's stunning volley against Crystal Palace with a bullet header and a close-range finish as the Hammers ran out 3-1 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 58 min Parden Pard 65
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Trojan 32,717
News UW Student Accused Of Sexual Assault Asks For 4... 12 hr shot first whites 17
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 14 hr DrinkPhartz 161
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) 19 hr The Worlds Bigges... 9
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired 23 hr AL A 1
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Fri SOO 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC