West Brom send Sunderland back to bottom of Premier League
Sunderland sank back to the bottom of the Premier League table as their miserable away form continued against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Goals from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt saw the Baggies return to winning ways following defeats to Derby, in the FA Cup, and Tottenham as the 2-0 victory kept them in the frame as contenders for European football next season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech
|13 min
|The Real Donald T...
|63
|UW Student Accused Of Sexual Assault Asks For 4...
|47 min
|shot first whites
|17
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|DrinkPhartz
|161
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|12 hr
|AL A
|1
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Fri
|SOO
|2
|Why Tony Romo won't let Jerry Jones keep him on...
|Fri
|MostValuedPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC