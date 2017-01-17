West Brom send Sunderland back to bottom of Premier League

Sunderland sank back to the bottom of the Premier League table as their miserable away form continued against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Goals from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt saw the Baggies return to winning ways following defeats to Derby, in the FA Cup, and Tottenham as the 2-0 victory kept them in the frame as contenders for European football next season.

