West Brom rule out moves for Branislav Ivanovic and Callum Wilson

Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday night, Pulis implied the arrival of Jake Livermore, for a reported A 10million, will remain the only spending West Brom do, despite also selling Saido Berahino to Stoke for a fee understood to be worth at least A 12million to the club. West Brom were linked with Ivanovic last week and over the weekend Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggested he may leave after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by this season.

