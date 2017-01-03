Wayne Rooney's best goals for Manchester United
Wayne Rooney, centre, produced an audacious overhead kick against Manchester City in February 2011 which is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest goals Rooney enjoyed a startling start to life at Old Trafford, launching himself into the footballing stratosphere with a debut hat-trick. Two fine first-half efforts were followed by a superb David Beckham-esque free-kick seven minutes after the break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|1 hr
|Buffalo Bull
|70
|Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin...
|8 hr
|Sandy feet
|6
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|15 hr
|do it hard
|1
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|17 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|mike
|2
|Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault...
|19 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|3
|Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview
|23 hr
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC