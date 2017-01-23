Wayne Rooney "committed" to Man Utd a...

Wayne Rooney "committed" to Man Utd amid Chinese Super League speculation

11 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Wayne Rooney insists he is happy and committed to Manchester United amid speculation of a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League. Rooney scored his 250th Manchester United goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stoke to pass Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's record goalscorer.

