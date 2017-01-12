Warriors rout defending champion Cava...

Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June. The two-time reigning MVP hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.

