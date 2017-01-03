Virat Kohli appointed India captain for limited-overs matches against England
Virat Kohli has been named as India's captain for the one-day international series and Twenty20 internationals against England. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue as wicketkeeper-batsman despite ending his 10-year reign as the captain of India's limited-overs sides on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview
|3 min
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|4
|Ohio.com - Neighbor fights court order to move (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Another neighborhood
|318
|Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault...
|5 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|Community volunteers thanked for dedication to ... (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Not all sports Vo...
|4
|New Aston Villa loanee Sam Johnstone is yet to ...
|18 hr
|Festivus
|2
|women football uk
|23 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC