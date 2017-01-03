Virat Kohli appointed India captain f...

Virat Kohli appointed India captain for limited-overs matches against England

5 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Virat Kohli has been named as India's captain for the one-day international series and Twenty20 internationals against England. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue as wicketkeeper-batsman despite ending his 10-year reign as the captain of India's limited-overs sides on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

