Venus Williams rolls back the years to reach Australian Open final
Venus Williams turned back the clock by beating fellow American Coco Vandeweghe at the Australian Open to reach her first grand slam final in eight years. Williams last played for a major title at Wimbledon in 2009 and, at 36, she is the oldest entrant in the singles draw at Melbourne.
