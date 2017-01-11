UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has l...

UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has launched the 'Clean Athletics' brand

UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has warned that the sport still has plenty of work to do in order to deter drug cheats. The governing body has launched its own 'Clean Athletics' brand, which will replace the former anti-doping department, and has again called for hard-hitting measures to be brought in against dopers.

