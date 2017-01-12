Sir Andy Murray has branded Michael Downey's resignation as chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association "disappointing" and another example of short-term thinking at the top of British tennis. Downey announced on Thursday he would be quitting in June after only three years in the role and instead returning to his previous post as head of Tennis Canada.
