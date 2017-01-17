Trier returns, No. 14 Arizona shuts d...

Trier returns, No. 14 Arizona shuts down No. 3 UCLA 96-85

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

Arizona won 96-85. . Arizona guard Kobi Simmons, center, celebrates after scoring as UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton, left, and guard Aaron Holiday stand in the background during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 min Trojan 32,718
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 12 min razz58 68
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... 2 hr T Bone 2
News UW Student Accused Of Sexual Assault Asks For 4... 15 hr shot first whites 17
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 17 hr DrinkPhartz 161
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) 22 hr The Worlds Bigges... 9
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Sat AL A 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC