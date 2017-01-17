Tributes pour in for former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint
Tributes have poured in for f ormer England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who has died at the age of 77. Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee. On the pitch, in a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain - having played a central role in establishing the tournament, two years before the men's equivalent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,715
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|8 hr
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Derrick
|2
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Lady vols
|62
|Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t...
|17 hr
|Gisele Buncheeks
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Wed
|sfdgdf
|157
|Principal's turnaround pays off (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Late to the party
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC