Tributes pour in for former England w...

Tributes pour in for former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

Tributes have poured in for f ormer England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who has died at the age of 77. Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee. On the pitch, in a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain - having played a central role in establishing the tournament, two years before the men's equivalent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Trojan 32,715
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets 8 hr Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) 8 hr Derrick 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 15 hr Lady vols 62
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 17 hr Gisele Buncheeks 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed sfdgdf 157
News Principal's turnaround pays off (Nov '07) Wed Late to the party 26
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC