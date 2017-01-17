Tributes pour in for former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint

Tributes have poured in for f ormer England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who has died at the age of 77. Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee. On the pitch, in a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain - having played a central role in establishing the tournament, two years before the men's equivalent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.