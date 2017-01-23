Trevor Bayliss warns England bowlers that Champions Trophy places up for grabs

England coach Trevor Bayliss has warned his one-day bowlers there is a queue forming to gatecrash the Champions Trophy squad. Bayliss has just seen his 50-over side lose a thrilling series 2-1 to India and, before attention moves to the three-match Twenty20 leg, there was time for the Australian to review what he saw in Pune, Cuttack and Kolkata.

