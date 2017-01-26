Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino vi...

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino visits Ryan Mason in hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Mauricio Pochettino went to visit Ryan Mason in hospital on Thursday as the former Tottenham midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured skull. The 25-year-old, who signed for Hull in the summer, is currently at St Mary's Hospital in London after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill in the first half of the Tigers' defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles 1 hr Pigskin Phart 2
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 1 hr Phart Buns 3
News Atlanta-area gas station refusing to sell Samue... 1 hr Phart Little 2
News Suspended UW-Madison Student Accused Of Sexual ... 1 hr Phart Truck 11
News Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi... 2 hr Flying Phart 2
News 2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12) 2 hr Slow Phart 197
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) 2 hr Part Phart 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC