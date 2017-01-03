Top seed Serena Williams crashes out ...

Top seed Serena Williams crashes out of ASB Classic to Madison Brengle

Read more: York Press

Top seed Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Classic in Auckland in the second round by fellow American Madison Brengle on Wednesday. World number two Williams was beaten 6-4 6-7 6-4 by the 26-year-old, who is 70 places below her in the current rankings.

