Top seed Serena Williams crashes out of ASB Classic to Madison Brengle
Top seed Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Classic in Auckland in the second round by fellow American Madison Brengle on Wednesday. World number two Williams was beaten 6-4 6-7 6-4 by the 26-year-old, who is 70 places below her in the current rankings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojans Mom
|32,703
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|4 hr
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|20 hr
|hichkas62
|146
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Tue
|ManatheDada
|1
|Bevier back to .500 (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Bigsnake
|4
|Still stinging.
|Tue
|Former Client
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC