Tom Daley comes clean to fiance over cyber sex session with fan
Diving star Tom Daley has said he told his fiance of a cyber sex session with a fan while the couple were on an extended break and vowed it would "never happen again". The two-time Olympic medallist reportedly sent explicit images to a stranger during some "time apart" from partner Dustin Lance Black last year.
