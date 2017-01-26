Tim Bresnan and Doncaster-born Sam Wh...

Tim Bresnan and Doncaster-born Sam Whiteman propel Perth Scorchers to BBL title

Yorkshire seamer Tim Bresnan took three for 40 to help Perth Scorchers to their third BBL title in four years Former England seamer Tim Bresnan starred as Perth Scorchers cruised to their third Big Bash League title in four years with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers in the final at the WACA. Bresnan was expensive from his allotted four overs but chipped in with three lower order wickets to blunt any hopes the Sixers had of a late charge as they ended on 141 for nine in Perth.

