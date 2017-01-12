Thousands turn out for Clemson football parade, celebration

Around 70,000 smiling, cheering football fans turned out for the biggest party Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has thrown yet at Death Valley to celebrate the school's first national championship in 35 years. Last year, more than 30,000 people showed up for Swinney's pizza party when Clemson was picked for its first College Football Playoff berth after the 2015 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.