This season's Spurs are 'bigger, stronger, better', says Kane

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are "bigger, stronger and better" than the team whose title challenge was ended by Chelsea last season. Spurs host Antonio Conte's league leaders on Wednesday and will need no reminding of the bad-tempered 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in May, which confirmed Leicester would be crowned champions.

