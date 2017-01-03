The Miami Dolphins are drawing on Bri...

The Miami Dolphins are drawing on British inspiration in the NFL play-offs

The Miami Dolphins running back has been one of the break-out stars of this season, with 1,272 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and three separate 200-yard games - including against Wild Card round opponents the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is not the first British player in the league, nor even in the play-offs - Scotland's Lawrence Tynes kicked the New York Giants to Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, where he and London-born Osi Umenyiora won a pair of rings each.

Chicago, IL

