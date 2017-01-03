The Columbus Blue Jackets are closing in on NHL history
The Columbus Blue Jackets moved one step closer to NHL history as they won for the 16th time in a row. A 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers leaves them one short of the record 17 successive victories registered by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993.
