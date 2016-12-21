Tampa Bay Buccaneers' play-off dream dies despite win

Brent Grimes' turnover touchdown was in vein as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' slim play-off hopes were diminished despite the win over the Carolina Panthers The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' incredibly slim chance of snatching a play-off place ended despite a 17-16 success against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs needed to win while hoping six other results went in their favour - including the later match between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins and Monday's clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.