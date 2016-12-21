Tampa Bay Buccaneers' play-off dream dies despite win
Brent Grimes' turnover touchdown was in vein as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' slim play-off hopes were diminished despite the win over the Carolina Panthers The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' incredibly slim chance of snatching a play-off place ended despite a 17-16 success against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs needed to win while hoping six other results went in their favour - including the later match between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins and Monday's clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
