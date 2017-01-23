Sydney Sixers' Joe Mennie has a 'small fracture' following a training incident in Brisbane

Sydney Sixers' pace bowler Joe Mennie has been re-admitted to hospital after sustaining a "small fracture" to his skull and a "minor brain bleed" following a training incident on Monday. The Sixers were practising in the nets ahead of their Big Bash League semi-final against the Brisbane Heat when former England batsman Michael Lumb struck a straight drive back towards the bowler, hitting the 28-year-old on the side of the head.

