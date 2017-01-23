Sydney Sixers' Joe Mennie has a 'small fracture' following a training incident in Brisbane
Sydney Sixers' pace bowler Joe Mennie has been re-admitted to hospital after sustaining a "small fracture" to his skull and a "minor brain bleed" following a training incident on Monday. The Sixers were practising in the nets ahead of their Big Bash League semi-final against the Brisbane Heat when former England batsman Michael Lumb struck a straight drive back towards the bowler, hitting the 28-year-old on the side of the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|3 hr
|cosmo
|1
|Tom Brady- Love him or really hate him, he keep...
|4 hr
|PistolPete88
|1
|Mpls. Cop Charged For Shooting At Car Full Of P...
|6 hr
|CarPharts
|2
|Patriots fan charged with pulling alarm at Stee...
|6 hr
|LeatherPharts
|10
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|7 hr
|RankingPharts
|7
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|9 hr
|AutoPharts
|2
|Police: Armed store clerk fired shot at would-b...
|9 hr
|QMartPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC