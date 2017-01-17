Swansea stun Liverpool to fire up sur...

Swansea stun Liverpool to fire up survival bid under Paul Clement

Struggling Swansea's first league win at Anfield blew a huge hole in Liverpool's title ambitions as Fernando Llorente struck twice in a shock 3-2 victory. The Swans, bottom of the table before kick-off and without a victory in 15 previous league visits, became the first team since Manchester United a year ago to inflict a home defeat on the Reds.

