Swansea stun Liverpool to fire up survival bid under Paul Clement
Struggling Swansea's first league win at Anfield blew a huge hole in Liverpool's title ambitions as Fernando Llorente struck twice in a shock 3-2 victory. The Swans, bottom of the table before kick-off and without a victory in 15 previous league visits, became the first team since Manchester United a year ago to inflict a home defeat on the Reds.
