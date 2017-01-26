Sullivan wanted to 'make an example' ...

Sullivan wanted to 'make an example' of Payet

David Sullivan wanted to keep Dimitri Payet at West Ham despite the midfielder's refusal to play. Picture: Action Images West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan is disappointed he was unable to "make an example" of Dimitri Payet following his A 25million move to Marseille.

