Stoke reopen talks to sign Saido Berahino from West Brom
Stoke manager Mark Hughes has revealed talks have reopened with West Brom in a bid to finally thrash out a deal for Saido Berahino. Hughes has shown interest in Berahino in the last two transfer windows and is keen to end his protracted chase for the striker by coming to an agreement with the Baggies this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|2 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|4 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac...
|6 hr
|Drunk Bernie Kosar
|2
|Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK
|6 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland
|7 hr
|andrewsmith85
|1
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Wiseguy
|26
|Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u...
|22 hr
|Purple Faithful
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC