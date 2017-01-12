Stoke reopen talks to sign Saido Bera...

Stoke reopen talks to sign Saido Berahino from West Brom

7 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has revealed talks have reopened with West Brom in a bid to finally thrash out a deal for Saido Berahino. Hughes has shown interest in Berahino in the last two transfer windows and is keen to end his protracted chase for the striker by coming to an agreement with the Baggies this month.

