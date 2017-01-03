Stoke have paid Derby 1.3million to s...

Stoke have paid Derby 1.3million to snap up Lee Grant on a permanent switch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Stoke have completed the permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant for A 1.3million following his impressive loan spell at the Premier League club. Grant has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and moves to the bet365 Stadium for a fee of A 1.3million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Condoleezza Rice to attend Brut Sun Bowl game (Dec '09) 7 hr Cbr48 64
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 7 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... 12 hr LARRY KNAPP 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue hichkas62 146
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Tue ManatheDada 1
News Bevier back to .500 (Aug '07) Tue Bigsnake 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC