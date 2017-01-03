Stoke have paid Derby 1.3million to snap up Lee Grant on a permanent switch
Stoke have completed the permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant for A 1.3million following his impressive loan spell at the Premier League club. Grant has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and moves to the bet365 Stadium for a fee of A 1.3million.
