Stoke forward Bojan Krkic has joined German club Mainz
The 26-year-old Barcelona product joined Stoke for A 3million in the summer of 2014 and made an instant impact in the Potteries. Bojan scored 15 goals in 59 Stoke appearances, but has fallen out of favour under Mark Hughes this season and made only five Premier League starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09)
|23 min
|PlaterPharts
|64
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|11 hr
|NotEnoughPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|13 hr
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|13 hr
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Woman Still Recovering After Near-Fatal Stabbin...
|22 hr
|PizzaPharts
|7
|Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program
|23 hr
|EastwoodPharTz
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC