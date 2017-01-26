Stoke forward Bojan Krkic has joined ...

Stoke forward Bojan Krkic has joined German club Mainz

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

The 26-year-old Barcelona product joined Stoke for A 3million in the summer of 2014 and made an instant impact in the Potteries. Bojan scored 15 goals in 59 Stoke appearances, but has fallen out of favour under Mark Hughes this season and made only five Premier League starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09) 23 min PlaterPharts 64
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... 11 hr NotEnoughPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 13 hr FirsrPhartz 5
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... 13 hr MaintainPhartz 2
News Woman Still Recovering After Near-Fatal Stabbin... 22 hr PizzaPharts 7
News Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program 23 hr EastwoodPharTz 2
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Sat DepositPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,377,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC