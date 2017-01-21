Stoke 1-1 Man Utd player ratings: Roo...

Stoke 1-1 Man Utd player ratings: Rooney shows his worth with historic strike

5 hrs ago Read more: Metro

Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United in some style as his last-gap free-kick rescued a 1-1 draw at Stoke City. United looked to have been heading for a first defeat in 17 games after Juan Mata's own goal in the first half, before Rooney came off the bench to score a beauty of a free-kick past the otherwise excellent Lee Grant.

