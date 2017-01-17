Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls Antonio Brown "foolish" after locker room livestream
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots but is equally upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown's for livestreaming Tomlin's postgame speech on social media. Tomlin called Brown's decision to stream more than 15 minutes of Pittsburgh's giddy locker room after a playoff victory over Kansas City "foolish" and "selfish."
