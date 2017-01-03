Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump
Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to winter sports as he takes part in celebrity skiing competition The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of sporting stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington, all of whom were forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries.
