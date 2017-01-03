Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward t...

Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to winter sports as he takes part in celebrity skiing competition The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of sporting stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington, all of whom were forced to pull out of the competition due to injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 1 hr hichkas62 146
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Bruin For Life 32,702
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery 5 hr ManatheDada 1
News Bevier back to .500 (Aug '07) 6 hr Bigsnake 4
Still stinging. 9 hr Former Client 1
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 22 hr Knock off purse s... 13
News Vikings' Linebacker Chad Greenway Expected To A... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC