Simona Halep was a big-name casualty on day one of the Australian Open

Simona Halep fell victim to the first shock of the Australian Open after the number four seed was dumped out by American Shelby Rogers. Halep had been one of the favourites to challenge for the title in Melbourne but the Romanian was beaten 6-3 6-1 by Rogers in the tournament's curtain raiser on Rod Laver Arena.

