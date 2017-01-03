Simon Francis was shown a straight red after leaving Aaron Ramsey on the floor
Bournemouth have announced they have appealed against the red card shown to Simon Francis in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night. Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at Dean Court.
