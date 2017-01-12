Serena Williams in ominous form as sh...

Serena Williams in ominous form as she beats Belinda Bencic at Australian Open

Hampshire Chronicle

Serena Williams delivered an emphatic message about her form and fitness as the American breezed through a fiendish Australian Open first round against Belinda Bencic. Williams has only played two competitive matches since the US Open in September and many predicted a tough test against Bencic, under-ranked due to injuries at 59 in the world.

