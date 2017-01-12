Serena Williams in ominous form as she beats Belinda Bencic at Australian Open
Serena Williams delivered an emphatic message about her form and fitness as the American breezed through a fiendish Australian Open first round against Belinda Bencic. Williams has only played two competitive matches since the US Open in September and many predicted a tough test against Bencic, under-ranked due to injuries at 59 in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texans left with QB questions after divisional ...
|38 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ...
|58 min
|GoodPhartz
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,712
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Teen football star shot by alleged gang members (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Cobra
|158
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|COOLER
|156
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|11 hr
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC