Serena, pictured left, and Venus Will...

Serena, pictured left, and Venus Williams are preparing to do battle in the Australian Open final

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Serena Williams believes facing her sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final will be the greatest moment of both their careers. The siblings go head-to-head in Melbourne for the 28th time in their lives and in a ninth grand slam final, long after many considered their joint domination of the game to be finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap propane or gas supplier 7 min AbramsPharts 2
News Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles 5 hr Pigskin Phart 2
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 5 hr Phart Buns 3
News Atlanta-area gas station refusing to sell Samue... 5 hr Phart Little 2
News Suspended UW-Madison Student Accused Of Sexual ... 5 hr Phart Truck 11
News Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi... 5 hr Flying Phart 2
News 2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12) 5 hr Slow Phart 197
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC