Serena, pictured left, and Venus Williams are preparing to do battle in the Australian Open final
Serena Williams believes facing her sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final will be the greatest moment of both their careers. The siblings go head-to-head in Melbourne for the 28th time in their lives and in a ninth grand slam final, long after many considered their joint domination of the game to be finished.
