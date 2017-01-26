Schweinsteiger set to remain at Manchester United but Young could leave

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Bastian Schweinsteiger will be staying at Manchester United for the remainder of the season but Ashley Young could leave before the January transfer window shuts on Tuesday. The United boss, however, would not get drawn on speculation about Wayne Rooney's future as he spoke to media after his side's comfortable FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan at Old Trafford.

