Ryan Sessegnon scored the winner in Fulham's 2-1 FA Cup win at Cardiff
Ryan Sessegnon became one of the youngest goalscorers in FA Cup history with the winner in Fulham's 2-1 victory at Cardiff. The 16-year-old tapped home from close range as Fulham came from behind to win, with Stefan Johansen having cancelled out Anthony Pilkington's deflected free-kick.
