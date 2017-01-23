Russia could miss 2018 Winter Paralympics, says IPC president
Russian athletes could still be banned from next year's Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, according to the president of the International Paralympic Committee. Sir Philip Craven acted decisively to ban the entire Russian team from last summer's Rio Games due to doping revelations, and said he cannot be sure when they will return.
