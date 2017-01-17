Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was ki...

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car accident

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher was killed early Sunday morning during a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports. Ventura had been a mainstay in the Royals' rotation the last three seasons, finishing sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014.

