Roger Federer is targeting more success after winning the Australian Open

Roger Federer was as surprised to win his 18th grand slam title at the Australian Open as when he clinched his first at Wimbledon in 2003. And now the Swiss is targeting the All England Club for major triumph number 19 after he ousted old rival Rafael Nadal in five thrilling sets in Melbourne.

Chicago, IL

