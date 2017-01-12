Roger Federer impresses on his return...

Roger Federer impresses on his return to action at the Australian Open

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Roger Federer's long-awaited return from injury could hardly have gone better as the 17-time grand slam champion beat Austria's Jurgen Melzer in the Australian Open first round. Federer had not played a competitive match in more than six months and while there were certainly signs of rust on Rod Laver Arena, the Swiss emerged unscathed with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 6 hr gofaster72 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 9 hr jnj 154
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 13 hr April 61
News The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ... 23 hr Sniffy Pharts 9
News Does PFF's 11-5 prediction amount to Raiders be... (Jun '16) Sun Ranking Phartzz 3
News Zeke, Dak each have outside shot at NFL MVP; Cl... Sun DakPhartz Stainz 2
News Jerry Jones calls Raiders move to Las Vegas 'pr... Sun PooJones 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC