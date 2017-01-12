Roger Federer impresses on his return to action at the Australian Open
Roger Federer's long-awaited return from injury could hardly have gone better as the 17-time grand slam champion beat Austria's Jurgen Melzer in the Australian Open first round. Federer had not played a competitive match in more than six months and while there were certainly signs of rust on Rod Laver Arena, the Swiss emerged unscathed with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
