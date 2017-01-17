Roger Federer disappointed despite sa...

Roger Federer disappointed despite sailing past Noah Rubin in Australian Open

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Roger Federer admitted to feeling disappointed after scrapping his way to a 7-5 6-3 7-6 victory over America's Noah Rubin and into the Australian Open third round. A straight-sets win in just over two hours hardly sounds like cause for dejection but Federer's fitness and usual finesse both appeared lacking here, against an opponent ranked 200th in the world, playing only the fifth grand slam match of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr sfdgdf 157
News Principal's turnaround pays off (Nov '07) 6 hr Late to the party 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr Trojan 32,714
News Texans left with QB questions after divisional ... 23 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ... Tue GoodPhartz 13
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Tue Go Blue Forever 75
News Teen football star shot by alleged gang members (Mar '08) Tue Cobra 158
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC