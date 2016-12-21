Ricky Ponting will join Australia's coaching staff for the T20 series against Sri Lanka
Former captain Ricky Ponting will join Australia's coaching staff as an assistant for next month's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. Ponting will work alongside interim head coach Justin Langer and assistant Jason Gillespie for the three-match series, which comprises games in Melbourne , Geelong , and Adelaide .
