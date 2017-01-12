Radcliffe would be 'proud' to join Eu...

Radcliffe would be 'proud' to join European Athletics anti-doping taskforce

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Paula Radcliffe would be "proud" to support European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen's mission to restore credibility in the sport and promote its growth by joining an anti-doping taskforce. Hansen, who used to run Oslo's famous Bislett Games, has invited the marathon world record-holder to join a group of ambassadors who will promote EA's "run clean" campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK 7 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac... 9 hr Lenoris jr 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 11 hr Wiseguy 26
News Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u... 13 hr Purple Faithful 4
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 14 hr Go Blue Forever 73
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr Chosen Traveler 32,710
News Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles 19 hr Brian roberts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC