Premier League clubs criticised in report into disabled access

Premier League clubs could face heavy fines and even points deductions if they fail to meet an August deadline to become compliant with disability access requirements, according to a report by the Culture, Media and Sport select committee. The report states that four clubs - Chelsea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth - are likely to miss the deadline and also criticises West Ham for reducing provision for disabled supporters since it took over the Olympic Stadium.

